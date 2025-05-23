AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AerSale from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Shares of ASLE stock opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.66 million, a P/E ratio of 584.58 and a beta of 0.30. AerSale has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerSale by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AerSale during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AerSale during the 4th quarter worth $6,994,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerSale during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerSale during the 4th quarter worth $2,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

