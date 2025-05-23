Insider Selling: Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) SVP Sells $234,450.00 in Stock

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $234,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $651,771. This represents a 26.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rush Enterprises Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $49.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.99 and a 52-week high of $65.43.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Separately, Stephens dropped their price target on Rush Enterprises from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Rush Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

