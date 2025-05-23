JT Stratford LLC Has $665,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

JT Stratford LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $175.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $188.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.41 and its 200-day moving average is $176.37.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

