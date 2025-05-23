2,529 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Bought by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEG. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.89 and a 1 year high of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.88.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $114,208.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,372,009.60. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

