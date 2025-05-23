47,786 Shares in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Bought by University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 417.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 3,953.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $34.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.69 million. Analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.57%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

