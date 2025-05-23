iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 60,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN opened at $149.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $129.38 and a 1 year high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.