Continuum Advisory LLC Buys 68 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

GE Aerospace Trading Down 1.4%

GE stock opened at $230.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $237.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.12 and its 200 day moving average is $191.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.