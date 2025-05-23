Hudson Value Partners LLC Sells 311 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hudson Value Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,326 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.4% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $365.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $359.62 and a 200-day moving average of $387.46. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $363.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.42%.

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

