GTS Securities LLC Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

GTS Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $127.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.89 and a 200 day moving average of $129.02. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $135.10.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.