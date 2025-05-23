Dana (NYSE:DAN) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform” Rating

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dana from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Dana from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dana from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Get Dana alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DAN

Dana Stock Performance

DAN opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.43, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average of $12.98. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dana will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 313,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 32,241 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Dana by 27,790.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 85,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 85,039 shares during the period. JB Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Dana by 1.1% in the first quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 1,852,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,524,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,434,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dana

(Get Free Report)

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.