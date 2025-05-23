Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

VIR has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of VIR stock opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $637.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.36. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.73.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 678.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 79,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $474,286.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,554.75. This represents a 9.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Verneuil Vanina De sold 7,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $67,389.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,460 shares in the company, valued at $726,264.40. The trade was a 8.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 524.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

Further Reading

