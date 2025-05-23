W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $76.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $74.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WRB. Wall Street Zen lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.64.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 1.4%

WRB stock opened at $72.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.58. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.44. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $76.38.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

