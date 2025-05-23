Breakthru Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Breakthru Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 379 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.00, for a total value of $1,561,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,868 shares of company stock valued at $138,483,256 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective (up from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,102.79.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,187.97 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $587.04 and a 12-month high of $1,211.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,031.11 and a 200-day moving average of $957.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

