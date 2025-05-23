Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $3.97 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807,527 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132,168 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,087,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,089 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,258,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,426,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $54.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.73 and its 200-day moving average is $50.53. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $55.45.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

