Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,515 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 3.6% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total transaction of $3,334,383.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,855,043.68. This represents a 23.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $635.50, for a total value of $329,824.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,535,270. The trade was a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,157 shares of company stock valued at $49,411,000 in the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $636.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $573.91 and a 200-day moving average of $608.53. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $442.65 and a one year high of $740.91.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Arete Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus set a $775.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.05.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

