Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in Amgen by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $271.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.05. The company has a market capitalization of $146.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $346.85.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 86.86%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho increased their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (down previously from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.22.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

