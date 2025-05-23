Vise Technologies Inc. Increases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,790,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $216,285,000 after acquiring an additional 643,703 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 41,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $110.71 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $187.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $179.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.29.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. Argus set a $160.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.58.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

