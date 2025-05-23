CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,714 shares in the company, valued at $31,669,042. The trade was a 4.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total value of $24,863,532.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,192,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,280,679.40. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,431 shares of company stock worth $74,472,548. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.1%

CRWD stock opened at $444.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $455.59. The stock has a market cap of $110.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 870.74, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $393.19 and its 200 day moving average is $378.11.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

