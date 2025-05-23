iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,463 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 1.1% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $12,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 21,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 962.8% in the 4th quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 52,955 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Novem Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $818,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 174,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $62.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 0.13. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $43.24 and a 1-year high of $64.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.73.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.