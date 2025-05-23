Target (NYSE:TGT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.000-9.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Target from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Target from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Target from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.97.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $95.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Target will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Target stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 101.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

