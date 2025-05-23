Helium Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,395 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Helium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $81.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.48 and a 52 week high of $118.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.01.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.47%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on ONEOK from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors upgraded ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.69.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

