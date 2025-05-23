Helium Advisors LLC Invests $2.43 Million in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Helium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Helium Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 16,616 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 53,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,844,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,145,000 after purchasing an additional 116,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 668,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.65. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.94 and a 52-week high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

