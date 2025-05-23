Investment Management Corp VA ADV Makes New Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Onefund LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.8%

ISRG stock opened at $542.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $510.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $537.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $396.15 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $194.50 billion, a PE ratio of 84.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.94, for a total value of $106,584.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,424.28. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,925.28. The trade was a 68.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,700 shares of company stock worth $16,865,621 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.05.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

