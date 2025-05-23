Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $390,000 Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,453,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,072,097,000 after buying an additional 271,648 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Chubb by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,668,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,329,173,000 after acquiring an additional 91,892 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Chubb by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,481,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,172,194,000 after purchasing an additional 212,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Chubb by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,893,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,402,000 after purchasing an additional 131,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 26,761.4% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340,499 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $287.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $251.42 and a 1-year high of $306.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $288.39 and a 200-day moving average of $280.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.67%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. HSBC raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Chubb from $316.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total value of $7,498,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,321,922.75. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at $22,297,652.88. This represents a 11.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,553 shares of company stock valued at $43,257,220. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

