GTS Securities LLC Grows Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

GTS Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of GTS Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $9,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $211.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $222.64.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3176 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

