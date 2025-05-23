Target (NYSE:TGT) Lowered to “Neutral” Rating by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $105.00 target price on the retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $145.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TGT. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Target from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, KGI Securities set a $132.00 price objective on Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.65.

Shares of Target stock opened at $95.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.49 and a 200 day moving average of $120.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. Target has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Target will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

