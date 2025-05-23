Css LLC Il Makes New $366,000 Investment in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Css LLC Il bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RXRX. Softbank Group CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $99,152,000. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $68,375,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,009,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737,196 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $23,429,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $16,611,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RXRX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $14.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

