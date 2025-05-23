PharVision Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 13,903 Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND)

PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grindr by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Grindr by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grindr by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 28,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grindr by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grindr by 209.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grindr Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:GRND opened at $23.71 on Friday. Grindr Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -67.74 and a beta of 0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grindr ( NYSE:GRND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Grindr had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 177.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grindr Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

GRND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Grindr in a report on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Grindr in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grindr in a report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Grindr from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Grindr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grindr

In other Grindr news, insider Zachary Katz sold 3,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $49,631.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 613,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,961,974. This represents a 0.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Michael Gearon, Jr. sold 477,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $11,289,754.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,020,000. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,054,770 shares of company stock valued at $48,848,167. Insiders own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Grindr Company Profile

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

