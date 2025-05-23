First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 300 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $38.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.84. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $39.20.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

