Carrie Lee Kirby Sells 108,000 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $16,953,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,259,158.22. This represents a 33.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vistra Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of VST stock opened at $154.42 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $199.84. The stock has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.02 and a 200-day moving average of $143.06.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price target on shares of Vistra and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

