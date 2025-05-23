Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il reduced its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Cabot were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 117,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after acquiring an additional 18,021 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,352,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Cabot by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Cabot by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 39,830 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cabot from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cabot from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Cabot Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:CBT opened at $74.08 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $71.64 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.66 and a 200-day moving average of $89.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.29%.

Cabot Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Stories

