663 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Acquired by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.9%

IAU opened at $62.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 0.13. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $43.24 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.73.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.