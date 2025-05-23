Helium Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 19,433 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Helium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000. Helium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 189,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 275.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.92. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $43.87.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

