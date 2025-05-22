Tidal Investments LLC Sells 10,671 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,671 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 31,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $49.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

BKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on Baker Hughes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

