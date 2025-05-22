Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 111,895 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 495,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 111,895 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Donaldson worth $33,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Donaldson by 162.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $68.95 on Thursday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.45 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.06 and a 200 day moving average of $69.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DCI. StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

In other news, Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,159,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,656.92. The trade was a 48.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $2,032,255.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,929.26. The trade was a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,164,799. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

