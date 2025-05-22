Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 767,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,280 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $14,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGI. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,288,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,764,000 after purchasing an additional 663,381 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 813,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,003,000 after buying an additional 13,470 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 942.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 559,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after buying an additional 505,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 42,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 22,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $26.13 on Thursday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.98 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Further Reading

