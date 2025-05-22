Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCOM. Mizuho upgraded Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TCOM opened at $62.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.08. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $77.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.55.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 29,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

