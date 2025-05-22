Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 182,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $15,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 290,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,402,000 after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Price Performance

DOX stock opened at $91.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $74.41 and a 52-week high of $94.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.17.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 44.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

