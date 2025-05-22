DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.36.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DTM shares. US Capital Advisors cut shares of DT Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Williams Trading set a $110.00 target price on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM opened at $102.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.71. DT Midstream has a 12 month low of $65.43 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 89.37%.

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

In related news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.92 per share, for a total transaction of $86,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,718.76. This trade represents a 2.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 1,235 shares of company stock worth $109,867 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

