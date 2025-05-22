BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$37.17.

BCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$41.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on BCE from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on BCE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Desjardins upped their target price on BCE from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on BCE from C$31.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Get BCE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BCE

BCE Stock Down 1.2%

BCE Dividend Announcement

TSE:BCE opened at C$29.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. BCE has a twelve month low of C$28.73 and a twelve month high of C$49.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.9975 per share. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 1,338.57%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BCE is both a wireless and internet service provider, offering wireless, broadband, television, and landline phone services in Canada. It is one of the big three national wireless carriers, with its roughly 10 million customers constituting about 30% of the market. It is also the ILEC (incumbent local exchange carrierthe legacy telephone provider) throughout much of the eastern half of Canada, including in the most populous Canadian provincesOntario and Quebec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.