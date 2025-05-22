Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires 37,960 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 104.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,960 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,761,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,713,000 after buying an additional 147,332 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $64.09 on Thursday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.86 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The company had revenue of $327.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.34 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 23.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 10,000 shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $647,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,644.64. The trade was a 11.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

