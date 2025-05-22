Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $27.05 Million Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 1,438.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,109,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,907,023 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Peloton Interactive worth $27,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 479,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 34,514 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 284,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 11,008 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,136,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,985,000 after acquiring an additional 139,826 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.25. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.39 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 38,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $260,571.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,150.40. This trade represents a 12.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 17,401 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $142,340.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 362,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,847.14. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,836 shares of company stock valued at $4,904,178 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTON has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $11.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

