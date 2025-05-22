UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,130,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 408,505 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $31,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in UGI by 7.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 313,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 22,752 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in UGI by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $35.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $36.35.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UGI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Research Report on UGI

Insider Activity at UGI

In related news, insider Michael Sharp bought 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.30 per share, for a total transaction of $160,039.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,806 shares in the company, valued at $160,039.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.