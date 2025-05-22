Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,774 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCAT. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 56,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 87,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 16,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $76,397.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,450. This represents a 7.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Benjamin Landry sold 13,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $62,912.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 160,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,988.35. This represents a 7.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,147 shares of company stock valued at $182,284 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HCAT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Health Catalyst Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $260.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

