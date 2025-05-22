Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 279,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after buying an additional 92,129 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 51,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PECO stock opened at $34.35 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $178.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.79%.

PECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

