Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as high as C$0.57. Orvana Minerals shares last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 13,501 shares trading hands.
Orvana Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$55.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.25.
Orvana Minerals Company Profile
Orvana Minerals Corp is a Canadian mining and exploration company that is involved in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. It operates in three segments: Orovalle, which is the key revenue generator; EMIPA, and Corporate. It owns and operates the underground gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and Carles Mine in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain.
