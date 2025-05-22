MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $28.03 million for the quarter.

MediaCo Stock Performance

MDIA stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15. MediaCo has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of -0.34.

Get MediaCo alerts:

About MediaCo

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. It also offers digital advertising, and events, which includes sponsorships, ticket sales, licensing, and syndication services.

Receive News & Ratings for MediaCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.