MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on May 22nd, 2025

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIAGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $28.03 million for the quarter.

MediaCo Stock Performance

MDIA stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15. MediaCo has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of -0.34.

About MediaCo

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. It also offers digital advertising, and events, which includes sponsorships, ticket sales, licensing, and syndication services.

