MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $28.03 million for the quarter.
MediaCo Stock Performance
MDIA stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15. MediaCo has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of -0.34.
About MediaCo
