iSAM Funds UK Ltd Decreases Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,348 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Genpact were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 847.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 354,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,228,000 after buying an additional 401,962 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 405.0% during the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 79,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 63,855 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on G. TD Cowen raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other Genpact news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $87,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,940. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $664,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,167,926.94. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genpact Stock Down 1.6%

G opened at $43.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $56.76.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Stories

