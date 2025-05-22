Headinvest LLC Purchases 76,264 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Headinvest LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 204.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,264 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 14,078 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 292,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 201,340 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 407,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 256,326 shares during the period. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.49. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

