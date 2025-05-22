Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Cuts Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in American Water Works by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Price Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $143.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.14. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.74 and a 1 year high of $155.50.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group lowered American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Water Works

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.